StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has ruled audiences’ hearts for 15 years due to its unique storyline and has remained in the top 5 television shows. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode update, which will air on August 25, 2024.
In the upcoming episode, we will see Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) apologizing to Kaveri, and she mocks her. Later, Amraan (Rohit Purohit) comes in between and defends Abhira by saying she will tell Poddars the truth about the ring. Later, Abhira says the ring was stolen from her room and comments on it. Listening to this, Kaveri mocks her and tells Abhira to shut her mouth; Abhira is shocked.
Kaveri basks at Abhira and says that the real mistake is of her and that she thought Abhira could be the elder daughter-in-law of Poddar’s house. By listening to this, Abhira and Armaan are shocked. Lastly, Sanjay comes to Abhira after the ceremony and says don’t worry. He also says that it is not Abhira’s fault and makes a false allegation that she chose the diamond ring over Armaan and comments on it. Sanjay also says people can progress even without working by making efforts and commenting on it.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update-
In today’s episode, the Poddar family prepares for Abhira’s arrival, with Kaveri suspicious that she might have gone to court for her career. As excitement builds, Armaan tries to ease Kaveri’s concerns while his friends tease him about his secret meetings with Abhira. Meanwhile, Ruhi discovers a shocking truth about a ring Armaan entrusted to Vidya.
Abhira makes a grand entrance, but the atmosphere is tense as Kaveri praises her to the guests. Abhira struggles with the pressure of deceiving her family, especially with the impending engagement. As Kaveri introduces Abhira to everyone, Armaan urges her to proceed with the ritual, but Abhira hesitates, feeling the weight of her secret.
Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) finds the ring and plans to expose Abhira. Just as Abhira is about to complete the ritual, she refuses, revealing the truth about the fake ring to everyone. The Poddars are left in shock, with Kaveri stunned by Abhira’s confession and apology, bringing the celebration to a dramatic halt. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.