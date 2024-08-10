StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1377, which aired on August 10, 2024.
In today’s episode, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) mentions that her love for Armaan will progress through different stages. She plans to elicit sympathy from Armaan to remain close to him and suggests that Rohit and Armaan should continue to have conflicts. Additionally, she intends to create a rift between Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit), emphasizing the importance of Abhira staying away from Armaan. Ruhi is determined to fulfill her love story with Armaan. Meanwhile, Kaveri and Sanjay discuss Rohit, and Sanjay encourages Kaveri to decide before Abhira gains control.
In the next scene, Armaan apologizes to Abhira, and she decides to give him space. They argue while Ruhi asks Abhira why she’s making noise. Abhira then confronts Ruhi for booking a table in the same restaurant as Armaan. Ruhi gets scared and avoids Abhira, deliberately bumping into Armaan. He worries about Ruhi and stops Abhira from arguing with her.
Later, Kaveri gathers the Poddars and announces that she is giving the Poddar firm to Rohit. Madhav objects that Kaveri can’t give Armaan’s right to Rohit and takes a stand. Kaveri insists that only Rohit has the right to care for the firm. Sanjay is concerned that Rohit will ruin the firm’s image, but he agrees to handle it. Manoj advises Kaveri to think before giving rights to Rohit. However, Rohit refuses to take the responsibility. Kaveri insists, and Kajal points out that Rohit is considering Armaan’s well-being, and that’s why he is not taking responsibility.
Rohit tells Kaveri that she needs to accept Armaan and Abhira’s marriage if she wants him to take firm responsibility. The Poddars pressure Kaveri to accept Rohit’s condition, but she refuses. In the Goenka House, Surekha, Manish, and Swarna discuss Rohit’s condition. Swarna decides not to attend Abhira and Armaan’s wedding. Manish feels a connection with Abhira and comments on it.
Manisha gets excited about thinking of Armaan and Abhira’s wedding and gives Abhira a necklace. Abhira refuses to take it and says that Kaveri has not agreed yet. Manisha replies that Rohit is Kaveri’s favorite boy and that she’ll never say no to Rohit or comment on it. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
