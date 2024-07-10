Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the show under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 10th July episode, Arman comes home and looks for the poddars. Later, Kaveri comes to Armaan and feeds him. Arman says he has hurt Kaveri but loves her a lot, and she gets emotional listening to this. Arman stunned Kaveri by telling her that he loves Abhira too. Arman wishes Kaveri would accept Abhira one day.
In the next scene, Ruhi pleads with the inspector to excuse her and tells him she didn’t see the man in front of the car. Jaya asks the inspector to put Ruhi in jail. Manish and Ruhi request the inspector, but Jaya harshly blames Ruhi for her husband’s accident.
Later, Abhira wonders how to leave Arman after learning she is still married. Arman nicely brings a gift for Abhira, and she likes it. Arman and Abhira try to sort out their problems. Suddenly, Abhira gets a call from Jaya, and she asks Abhira to fight her husband’s case.
Ruhi asks Arman to fight for her case, and she tells Arman that Jaya is trying to frame an accident case. Abhira and Arman are shocked to learn that they have the same case.
Abhira asks Arman if he is taking Ruhi’s case and if she should fight against Ruhi. Abhira believes Ruhi continues to come between them because of Arman’s guilt. Later, Arman assures Abhira, and he decides to be professional with Ruhi. Abhira decides to pursue the case against Ruhi. He shares his feelings with Abhira and says that he loves Abhira, but he loves his work, too, and he decides to help Ruhi.
Arman tells Abhira that they should make the settlement outside the court. Abhira decides to fight for justice. Arman gets angry at Abhira.
There, Vidya and Manisha wait for Arman and Abhira. Later, Arman returns home, and Manisha and Vidya learn that Arman is fighting for Ruhi. They ask Arman not to hurt Abhira in the process.