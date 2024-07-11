Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the show under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 11th July episode, Abhira sees that the main gate is closed and decides to climb it, but she gets stuck. Later, Kaveri sees her and starts taunting her about becoming a lawyer. She also says that Abhira is stuck in Armaan’s life. Kaveri manipulates Abhira so that Armaan can return to Ruhi and leave her.
Later, Armaan sees that Abhira is stuck on the gate and tries to help her come down. Suddenly, Abhira tries to balance, but later, she falls on Armaan, which creates a romantic sequel.
Later, Manish and Swarna worry about Ruhi. Manish says that Ruhi is stressed because of him, and he tells Swarna that Ruhi heard him praying for Akshara and her kids. Manish feels bad for Ruhi.
Abhira and Armaan work on the case. Abhira asks Armaan if he has any other place to sit. Armaan says he wants to work together. Abhira says she has to work the whole night because of Armaan. Abhira feels hungry. Armaan asks Abhira to make noodles for him, too. Abhira refuses to make noodles for Armaan. Later, Abhira and Armaan spend quality time together.
The poddars find Abhira and Armaan cute. Kaveri sees Abhira and Armaan sleeping together. Later, Krish takes their picture. Armaan is happy to sleep closely with Abhira. Kaveri asks Armaan to go to the court.
Ruhi and Manish wait for Armaan. Manish says he doesn’t trust Armaan. Ruhi asks Manish to trust Armaan. Armaan and Abhira walk into the court. Abhira gets nervous while presenting her case. Armaan thinks Abhira needs help. Ruhi sees Abhira and Armaan together. Armaan presents the case. Abhira nervously fights the case. Armaan thinks Abhira needs confidence to fight the case.
Later on, Ruhi decides to feed the food to Armaan. Swarna and Manish try to stop Ruhi. Abhira decides to focus on her case.
Later, Manish accuses Abhira of fighting the case against Ruhi. Armaan supports Abhira and asks her to focus on her case. Later, Armaan calls Abhira his family and taunts Manish.