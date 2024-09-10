Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the StarPlus show produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with major dramas and nail-biting twists. Currently, Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 11 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) expresses her feelings to Armaan (Rohit Purohit). She shares that she wants her Sangeet ceremony to be more special, and for that, she wants Kaveri to dance. Soon, everyone gets ready for the Sangeet ceremony, and as they step out, heavy rain starts pouring, leading to an intense scene. Kaveri taunts that it seems the weather doesn’t want Armaan and Abhira’s sangeet to happen. Due to heavy rain, Vidya suggests Kaveri stop at the nearby Dhaba, invite guests, and prepare for the Sangeet ceremony. Kaveri denies it at first, but she agrees. However, when Vidya and Mahesh ask the Dhaba manager for Sangeet ceremony arrangements, he straightforwardly denies it, leaving Abhira distressed.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Vasudev questioning Kaveri’s move. Kaveri shares that Abhira will lose this time as she doesn’t have anyone from her family. So, whether she signs the marriage contract or not, she will never leave this family. On the other hand, Armaan asks Abhira to find her family so he can help her. But Abhira refuses to do so, respecting her mother’s step to keep her away from her family.
Later, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) tries to call Manish, but Abhira asks her not to, and then they indulge in a heated argument in which Ruhi taunts Abhira. The next morning, Kaveri presents the gifts from her side and asks Abhira to call her family, but she stays silent. Kaveri taunts Abhira, and everyone confronts her. Armaan takes Abhira’s side.
Kaveri gets angry with the argument and orders the gifts to be taken away. Then, a few people come with gifts, and soon, Manish arrives. Everyone is shocked to see Manish, and Ruhi feels hurt. Vasudev calls Abhira an orphan, making Manish angry. He announces that Abhira is his granddaughter’s daughter.
Ruhi gets a flashback of her past, and she slaps Abhira. Manisha tries to handle Ruhi, but she accuses Abhira and calls Akshara a murderer. Ruhi blames Abhira for always snatching things from her. Upon this, Abhira takes the ring from her hand and gives it to Ruhi, breaking her marriage with Armaan. She runs away and plans to never return.