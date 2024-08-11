“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” a show on StarPlus produced by Rajan Shahi, has won audiences’ hearts with its engaging storyline. The show stars Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1378, airing on 11th August 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Rohit (Romiit Raaj) trying to repair his bike, where Armaan (Rohit Purohit) comes to help him, and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), Ruhi (Garvita Sandhwani), Vidya, and Mahesh oversee everything. Armaan questions Rohit for demanding his and Abhira’s marriage. Rohit taunts Armaan for roaming around Ruhi, making it difficult for Rohit and Ruhi. Rohit questions Armaan about whether he loves Abhira or is just pretending like Ruhi. Armaan clarifies that he was just helping Ruhi. Rohit in anger reveals that Ruhi and Rohit cannot move on unless Abhira and Armaan come together, surprising everyone.
On the other hand, Mansi tries to convince Kaveri to get Abhira and Armaan married, but she denies it. Soon, Vidya comes, emphasizing that because of Kaveri’s stubbornness, her Armaan and Rohit are suffering. Kaveri gets emotional, but she recalls Vasudev’s support and Ruhi’s promise, and she disagrees with Abhira and Armaan’s marriage proposal. She orders everyone to begin preparations for Hariyali Teej.
Armaan and Abhira get tensed. Armaan consoles Abhira that they can get married, as Dadisa will agree after Rohit’s demand. But Abhira refuses to marry Armaan because the marriage, which is fixed on a deal, will never work. As if Dadisa is agreeing to pressure, later on, she will make Abhira’s life hell, taunting her all the time. Ruhi becomes happy to know that Abhira won’t marry until Dadisa, of her own will, agrees to the marriage.
Armaan, sitting alone, rethinks Abhira’s point and feels frustrated. On the other hand, Mahesh reminds Rohit about the days when Armaan stood beside him and always helped him like a father and a brother.