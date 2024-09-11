Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the StarPlus show produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with major dramas and nail-biting twists. Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 12 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, while dancing with everyone at the Sangeet ceremony, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) faints at the Dhaba, leaving everyone worried. As the doctors arrive and assist Abhira, she shares a shocking update: Abhira can never become a mother, leaving Armaan (Rohit Purohit) shocked. Kaveri breaks Armaan’s marriage with Abhira at the same time; Vidya highlights that Armaan wants a family and kids in his life, and if that breaks, he will suffer all his life, so she denies Armaan and Abhira’s marriage.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Manish emerging from his dream; in reality, he refuses to reveal his relationship with Abhira for the sake of Abhira and Ruhi. Upon being asked about his relationship with Abhira, Manish emphasizes that he shares a heart-to-heart relationship with Her. Vasudev taunts Abhira and tags her as a gold digger, which angers Manish, and he snatches Vasudev.
After intense arguments, Manish requests to proceed with the ceremony as he has only come for that. Witnessing this, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) feels jealous and agitated. Soon, Manish performs the rituals and completes the ceremony. On the other hand, Ruhi throws the gift from Abhira’s side. Manisha witnesses Ruhi’s anger and requests her to leave the past and accept Abhira in the present, as they have to live under the same roof for their whole lives. However, Ruhi stays determined to take revenge on Abhira.
Rohit (Romiit Raaj) consoles worried Armaan; however, there are still differences between the brothers. On the other hand, Manish expresses his love and feelings for Abhira and questions her intuition. Abhira shares that she feels like there is a solid bond between them. Soon, Ruhi arrives and taunts Abhira and blames her for manipulating everyone.