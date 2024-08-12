StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1379, which aired on August 12, 2024.
In today’s episode, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) proposes to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla), who agrees to marry him despite her family’s objections. They decide to live separately from their families. Abhira worries that Armaan will later resent her for separating him from his family. Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) overhears their conversation and gets upset and angry.
Armaan becomes furious with Abhira for repeatedly refusing to marry him. He gives her an ultimatum, stating that he will wait at the Radha Krishna Temple for their marriage without involving their families. He insists that this is the only way they can get married and challenges Abhira to join him if she has the strength to face the situation. Meanwhile, Abhira wishes their family’s support and blessings for the wedding.
In the next scene, Ruhi tries to fail Armaan’s marriage plan by trying to inform Kaveri that Armaan plans to marry Abhira. Later, Manisha stops her and tells her to go to sleep. She also states that Kaveri is not feeling well, so don’t disturb or comment. Manisha smartly insults Ruhi by saying decent people sleep at night and let her sleep.
Armaan starts packing her bags to move out of the Poddar house and remembers what Rohit had asked him to do as a favor: get married to Abhira. He also recalls Abhira’s wish for the wedding to occur, which puts Armaan in a big dilemma. Abhira tries calling Armaan, but he doesn’t pick up. After rearranging her wardrobe, a metal box containing lockets falls, making Abhira emotional. She sends the locket pics to Armaan and expresses her desire for his and his family’s love. Armaan realizes there’s no other way and calls a broker to inquire about a house. The broker confirms that he has found a place, and Armaan decides to move there with Abhira the next day.
Later, Vidya came to Abhira’s room with a gift and an outfit. Abhira became tense, wondering if Vidya supported Armaan’s plan for tomorrow’s marriage. Abhira thought this was wrong. However, Vidya clarified that tomorrow is the 1st Teej, the first function at her in-laws’ house. She requested Abhira to fast for Armaan and pray for Armaan so that Dadisa would approve and comment on the marriage. Abhira applied mehendi for the Teej celebration, and Armaan wrote Abhira’s name on his palm and thought of their wedding tomorrow. Abhira says to herself, “I am ready to wait as much as I can, not choose among one, and not let you choose.”
While Abhira is talking to herself, suddenly, Ruhi comes to the outhouse and warns Abhira that she will become a threat to Poddar’s family. Later, Abhira tells her to leave the house and threatens that otherwise, she’ll call Manish, and Ruhi leaves from there.
In the morning, Ruhi applies limestone powder. When Rohit wakes up and asks about the limestone powder, she gets scared at first but later explains that applying limestone powder to her mehendi gives it a dark stain. Rohit comments on this. He then asks Ruhi if she will make their relationship stronger and better, just like Mehendi. Ruhi replies and says that she is doing the Teej ceremony for him.
Lastly, A man comes to Poddar’s house, and Ruhi attends to him and asks why he is there. A man replies that he wants to meet Armaan and give a house key to him. Later, Ruhi takes the keys, says she’ll give him, and asks the man what this house is for; he replies that after Armaan and Abhira’s marriage, they will go to a new house. By listening to this, Ruhi is stunned. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.