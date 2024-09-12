Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the StarPlus show produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with major dramas and nail-biting twists. Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 13 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) faints while dancing with the family during the Sangeet ceremony, leaving everyone distressed. Soon, the doctor reveals that Abhira can never become a mother, upon which Kaveri highlights that kids are blessings, but with Abhira, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) can’t get that blessing at the same time; Vidya shares that Armaan had a dream of a kid and family and with Abhira he won’t be able to fulfill any so she won’t let him tie the knot with Abhira, leaving Armaan and Abhira devastated.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Ruhi taunting Abhira for stealing her great-grandfather. Ruhi expresses her disappointment with Manish for abandoning her, creating an intense situation. Ruhi cries bitterly, and Abhira decides not to hurt Ruhi. Later, Swarna confronts Manish and separates the room to support Abhira and abandon Ruhi. Manish, distressed, promises to stand for both of his great-granddaughters.
Later, Abhira and Armaan meet and spend some quality time together. In the end, Abhira says that she will make Kaveri dance during their Sangeet ceremony, but Armaan challenges that she will not. However, Abhira promises that she will make Kaveri dance, which Kaveri overhears and waits to see how Abjei will convince her.
The next day, everyone gets ready for the Sangeet, and heavy rain starts pouring, leaving everyone distressed. However, everyone leaves for the venue, but there are road jams due to heavy rain. Upon this, Dadisa, in frustration, cancels the Sangeet ceremony, leaving Armaan and Abhira devastated.