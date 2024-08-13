StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1380, which aired on August 13, 2024.
In today’s episode, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) comes to Kaveri and asks her what her decision about Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) wedding is. Later, Kaveri scolds Ruhi, saying that her decision is her responsibility. She also states that Ruhi’s responsibility is to take care of her marriage, and she tells her to take care of her responsibilities and to comment on them. Ruhi tells Kaveri that Armaan and Abhira will get married today; Kaveri scolds her and comments on it. Ruhi adds fuel to the fire.
Later, Armaan tells Vidya that he has some work to do, but Vidya refuses to send him out. Later, Abhira comes in, and Vidya asks Armaan what is the important task to do on the festive day. Kaveri interrupts and says that Armaan and Abhira are getting married today. She scolds him and calls Abhira, too, and says that because of her, Armaan is leaving his family. And Armaan defends her and basks at Kaveri.
In the next scene, Armaan mocks Kaveri that living at home and marrying Abhira is not right for her and also states that all things can’t be the same as she wants all to do as she says and comments on it. By listening to this, everyone in the Poddar house is shocked. Armaan decides to leave the house, but Vidya doesn’t allow him to go, and all the family members give wishes to Armaan, tell him to take care of Abhira, and comment on it.
Further, Armaan leaves the house, tells Abhira that she is the only one who is everything to him, and tells her to wear a red dupatta and come for the wedding at the mandir. Abhira talks with herself and says that she has a dream that she wants Armaan and his family in her life; Armaan says to himself he wishes that he could fulfill her dream. Later, Armaan and Abhira dream as they dance with Poddars. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.