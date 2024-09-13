Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the StarPlus show produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with major dramas and nail-biting twists. Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 14 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, during the Sangeet ceremony, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) faints, leaving everyone tensed. As the doctor assists her, she reveals that Abhira can never become a mother. Hearing this, Kaveri announces her decision that Armaan (Rohit Purohit) should not marry Abhira, and Vidya supports Kaveri’s decision.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with Kaveri canceling the Sangeet ceremony. Manish says they can find a way out, and other family members try to convince Kaveri not to cancel the Sangeet. Then Vidya sees a Dhaba, and she shares the idea of arranging the Sangeet ceremony at the Dhaba. Kaveri refuses, but on everyone’s demand, she agrees.
Vidya and Mahesh try to convince the manager of the Sangeet ceremony, but they refuse. Abhira worries as the owner doesn’t agree to let them do the Sangeet ceremony at the Dhaba. Suddenly, Abbie experiences stomach pain, which goes away quickly. On the other hand, Vasudev instigates Kaveri that because of Abhira, they have to go through many hurdles. Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) highlights that everyone’s clothes are wet now.
Soon, Kaveri comes and convinces the manager in her Punjabi accent, and Sangeet’s preparations begin. Everyone changes into Punjabi costumes, and Armaan surprises Abhira with his special dance, and Abhira accompanies him. However, Ruhi feels hurt by all these things, and Swarna tries to console her. Then Manish tries to talk to Ruhi and make her understand, but she talks rudely with Manish and his unwavering support for Abhira leaves Ruhi devastated.
Later, Abhira requests Rohit (Romiit Raaj) to ask Kaveri to dance, and he agrees. Everyone plays a game and starts dancing, creating a joyous moment during the Sangeet ceremony.