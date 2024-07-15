Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the show under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 15th July episode, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) return to the Poddar residence with a baraat, which surprises Kaveri (Anita Raj). She claps aggressively, and Armaan declares that from now on, every day will be a good day because he and Abhira are still married, and she will live in the house, and no one can take this right from her.
Armaan assures Abhira that they will treat her with the utmost respect. Kaveri then instructs Sanjay to deliver the documents, and everyone is shocked to find that they are Armaan and Abhira’s separation papers, indicating that their marriage is no longer valid. Madhav (Sandeep Rajora) gets angry and confesses that Sanjay (Siddharth Vasudev) did the illegal paperwork and never told anybody about his accident.
Armaan tells Abhira that it’s a good thing their marriage dissolved since it was a forceful marriage and that they’ll get married again with love and trust. Kaveri informs Armaan that he was adopted and is still behaving in this way, which is why he chose Abhira. Kaveri is furious with Armaan, while Abhira attempts to explain to her that he has done so much for the family and wonders why he is always scrutinized.
Kaveri subsequently tells Armaan to choose between herself and Abhira. Armaan is torn between two options and decides to grip Abhira’s hand tightly. Kaveri announces that she has received her response and goes into her room to pack her bags and leave.
Everyone outside the room attempts to stop her, but Armaan cries outside the home, and Abhira calms him, saying they must stop Dadisa. While leaving, Kaveri furiously accuses Sanjay about how he produced fraudulent documents and didn’t notify her.