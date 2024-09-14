Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the StarPlus show produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, entertains the audience with major dramas and nail-biting twists. Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj play the lead roles. Check out the full written episode update, airing on 15 September 2024.
In the upcoming episode, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) comes to Armaan (Rohit Purohit), and in an intense moment, she asks Armaan to stay strong, as the thing she says may break his heart. Armaan wonders and asks Ruhi to tell the story straightforwardly. As Armaan turns, Ruhi reveals that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) can never become a mother, leaving Armaan shocked.
Finding this truth, Kaveri shares her opinion and asks Armaan to break the marriage with Abhira as she can never give him the family’s happiness. Vasudev also taunts Abhira, saying that she doesn’t deserve to have a family. Manish gets angry and, stops everyone, and takes Abhira with him, canceling Armaan and Abhira’s wedding. Abhira, in an emotional state, talks to herself and gives her final goodbye to Armaan, saying that their journey was meant to be here only.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Today’s Written Update
Today’s episode begins with everyone enjoying the dance. Then Rohit tries to ask Kaveri to dance, but noticing Abhira, Kaveri pretends to have a backache, and she backs off. However, as Kaveri goes to sit, Armaan, Abhira, and Rohit find out Kaveri is lying. Then Abhira thinks about planning something new for Kaveri.
Rohit, with his cousins, performs on stage, brightening the mood. Ruhi feels terribly hurt. Rohit tries to uplift Ruhi’s mood and asks her to dance with them. Later, Abhira asks Manish to convince Kaveri to dance, but he also fails. Then Abhira gets an idea, but she is dizzy. Somehow, she handles herself and brings the chief guest of the function, none other than Kaveri’s husband. This enlightens Kaveri’s mood, and she dances gracefully.
Everyone becomes happy and performs with full energy as a family during the Sangeet, and that’s when Abhira suddenly faints. Soon, they rush to the house, and the doctor checks Abhira. Manish prays for Abhira, and Ruhi feels hurt seeing this. On the other hand, Kaveri asks Armaan whether Abhir is pregnant, but he denies it. The doctor reveals that Abhira is fine, but she has a doubt, and Vidya overhears their conversation, leaving her tensed.