Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the show under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 16th July episode, Kaveri (Anita Raj) yells at Sanjay (Siddharth Vasudev) for breaking her trust and leaves. Vidya tries to stop her, but Kaveri hands over the keys to Vidya to handle the house. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) kneels before Kaveri to stop her and pleads with her to stay.
Kaveri angrily tells Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) that she has taken everything from her and curses her, saying she will never be able to settle. Kaveri leaves in her car, recalling what the family members said about Abhira and feeling like she has lost everything.
Later, Kaveri suddenly feels a pain in her heart and crashes into a tree. Ruhi comes to her aid and takes her to the hospital. At the Poddar house, Abhira makes Armaan sit in the car to search for Kaveri. Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) calls Armaan’s phone and says she has taken Kaveri to the hospital.
The family members rush to the hospital, where the doctor says Kaveri had a mild heart attack but is now out of danger. Kajal blames Armaan for breaking Kaveri’s heart, while Ruhi blames Abhira for everything. Armaan and Abhira are hurt and sit under a white sheet, expressing their feelings.
The family members visit Kaveri and ask her to return home, but she refuses unless Abhira is there. Armaan angrily drinks hot coffee, but Abhira stops him. Armaan says Dadisa won’t accept their relationship and asks Abhira to marry him, but she refuses.