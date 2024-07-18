Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the show under the Director’s Kut Productions. In the episode of July 18th, Kaveri (Anita Raj) returns home, and Abhira tells Vidya (Shruti Ulfat) and Madhav (Sikandar Kharbanda) to return to the Poddar house to take care of Kaveri. Later, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) eats dinner alone, reminiscing about the happy moments she shared with Armaan (Rohit Purohit).
Abhira and Armaan, determined to win over Dadi Sa, devise a plan. The Poddar kids leave, but Armaan stays back, sharing a heartfelt moment with Abhira when the lights go off.
Abhira and Armaan, sitting at the dining table with a candle, share a tender moment. Abhira, showing her love and care, hands over the fees for Jaya Kaki’s husband’s accident case to Armaan. Touched by her gesture, Armaan feels proud of her, and Abhira seals the moment with a kiss on his cheek.
The next morning, the staff delivers Gurudwara Kada Prasad to Kaveri, who is delighted, thinking it’s a gesture from the family. However, a mysterious figure is seen observing Kaveri from outside the house. Armaan, trying to lift Kaveri’s spirits, suggests playing golf, but she is lost in memories of playing with Rohit, feeling a pang of sadness.
She tells Armaan that even though she ate the prasad he brought, she won’t accept Abhira, leaving Armaan wondering who brought the prasad. Upset, Armaan goes to meet Abhira. Later, seeing Armaan upset, she plays songs and dances with him to cheer up his mood.