StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1368, which aired on August 1, 2024.
In today’s episode, the conversation begins when Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) tries to call and reach Armaan (Rohit Purohit). Manish asks Abhira to message Armaan. Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) says Abhira is wasting their time. Later, the lawyer comes to the Goenka house and gives a letter to Manish, shocking him. Suddenly, Abhira takes the paper and reveals that Rohit wants to get a divorce from Ruhi. After this revelation, Abhira takes Ruhi’s case and tries to call Armaan. Later, Abhira asks Ruhi what she will do if Rohit wants to sort things out with her. Ruhi says Rohit wants the divorce. She signs the papers and ignores Abhira’s advice.
In the following scene, Rohit is about to leave the office when Vidya and Poddars stop him, insisting he wait until the Pooja is over. However, Rohit refuses. Abhira then approaches Rohit and hands him the divorce papers signed by Ruhi. Rohit is visibly shocked and demands an explanation. Sanjay intervenes, revealing that Abhira is representing Ruhi’s side. Armaan, overhearing this, is taken aback and questions Abhira, who remains silent.
Later, Abhira tells Armaan that she is representing Ruhi’s side. On hearing this, Kaveri comes to her and says that Abhira wants Ruhi not to come to this house anymore. Later, Abhira asks if Kaveri doesn’t accept her as a family member and why she is getting angry at her. Kaveri replies by scolding Abhira that every wrong thing happening in this house is because of her and comments on it.
In the subsequent scene, the tension between Abhira and Armaan over Rohit and Ruhi’s annulment case reaches a boiling point. Armaan, in a fit of rage, demands that Abhira stay away from the case, accusing her of instigating Kaveri. Abhira, equally incensed, confronts Armaan, questioning his inability to express his anger in front of Kaveri. The heated argument between them is filled with drama and tension.
Lastly, Armaan recalls the memories of Ruhi and Rohit fighting, and he cannot sleep. On the other hand, Abhira recalls Kaveri’s harsh words and feels sad and cries a lot. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
