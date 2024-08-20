StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to entertain the audience with its gripping storyline and dramas. The show casts Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles as Abhira and Armaan. Check out the written update of episode 1387, airing on 20th August 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Vidya asking Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to write an invitation for the Lord on a bay leaf with kumkum, writing her and Armaan’s (Rohit Suchanti) name. Abhira begs pardon from Vidya for refusing to change her name. Dadisa arrives, questioning Abhira. Abhira confronts Dadisa, highlighting that if she is not happy with herself, how will she keep the family happy? Vidya and Dadisa agree with Abhira. But Dadisa reveals that Abhira has to handle several responsibilities as she will become elder Bahu, elder sister-in-law, and many more such responsibilities to come into her hands.
Later, Manisha and Vasudev’s wife shows Abhira her and Armaan’s diamond ring for the engagement. Abhira Gets scared to see the heavy and expensive rings. Manisha comforts Abhira, highlighting that Dadisa likes her Bahus to wear expensive jewelry and accessories all the time, and she will also have to do so after marriage. Manisha gives Armaan’s ring to Abhira and asks her to bring it during the engagement. Abhira denies it but takes it as Dadisa orders to give it to her.
Armaan gets tensed to handle the diamond as it’s expensive, and she is scared someone should not steal the ring. Dadisa oversees panicked Abhira, but she pledges to improve Abhira as per her house. Abhira, lost in her thoughts, bumps into Armaan, creating a romantic scene. Abhira requests Armaan to keep the ring with him. Armaan takes Abhira outside and spends some time with her. However, Abhira was shocked to learn that the ring cost one crore. Armaan assures Abhira he is on standby whenever she needs help. On the other hand, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) gets upset because of the failure of her plan. Rohit (Romiit Raaj) praises Ruhi for supporting Abhira and also wishes her to welcome Abhira happily.
Armaan somehow calms down Abhira and makes her understand that she can keep the diamond ring safely. Abhira confidently decides to hide the ring. Before going to bed, Abhira sets up her room so that she is notified if someone enters the room.