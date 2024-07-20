The television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the series under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 20th July episode, Vidya performs an aarti for God and cries hard when she sees this. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) helps and consoles her, tells her not to worry that Rohit has returned home, and they hug each other.
On the other hand, Madhav also gets emotional and cries a lot. Abhira sees this and tries to console and motivate him.
In the next scene, Rohit is resting on the bed, and Armaan, Aryan, Krish, and Kiara are taking care of him. Later, Aryan tells Rohit that he is totally alone without him, and Kiara tries to wake Rohit up, but the others get emotional and cry a lot.
Further, Ruhi thinks about Armaan, and suddenly, Kaveri comes to her and thanks her for bringing Rohit back. Kaveri asks Ruhi to accept Rohit entering her life and asks to give him a second chance. Later, Manish arrives, and Ruhi suddenly tells Manish to take her home.
Later, Kaveri (Anita Raj) is too happy and decides to celebrate Rohit’s comeback, telling the family to donate food and give increments to staff members.
Armaan is in Rohit’s room taking care of him, and suddenly, Abhira comes there and tells Armaan to tell the truth about them, that they love each other.
Later, Kaveri is so happy that she dances and makes her family dance with her. Amraan is mesmerized by this and takes a video of each family member.
On the other hand, Swarna and Surekha ask Ruhi what the next step in your life is, and she is blank and continuously looks at the mangalsutra and cries a lot.
Later, Kaveri comes out of the house with a silver bowl filled with water and placed on the table. She sees the moon in the water and feels happy. Abhira congratulates her as Rohit makes a comeback in Poddar’s house and makes hilarious comments about it. After listening to this, Kaveri leaves.
In the morning sequel, Abhira comes to Rohit’s room and tells him not to trouble Poddar’s family anymore. After listening to this, Rohit tries to wake up. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) suddenly notifies Madhav, Manoj, and all family members. They are all happy to see Rohit.