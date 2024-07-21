The television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the series under the Director’s Kut Productions.
Today’s 21st July episode begins with Vidya telling Rohit to open his eyes. Rohit regains consciousness and opens his eyes. After seeing this, Vidya happily cries for Rohit. Rohit is happy to see Madhav and Vidya together, and all family members are happy to see Rohit return home.
Armaan comes and hugs Rohit and calls him his brother, but suddenly, Rohit pushes Armaan away and says that he is not Armaan’s brother. By seeing this, Armaan and the poddars get shocked. Abhira consoles Armaan secretly by touching his hand. Later, Armaan asks Rohit why he is angry with him. Rohit says Arman is not his brother, and suddenly, he faints again. Armaan tells Madhav to call the doctor. Madhen replies to Armaan that nothing will happen to Rohit. On the other hand, Abhira feels bad for Arman and starts crying.
In the next scene, Manisha mentions that Armaan is enduring a lot. Suddenly, Charu accuses Armaan of Rohit’s condition. Kiara asks Charu if she has switched sides again. Furthermore, Manoj and Aryan take Rohit’s side. Charu says that Armaan is hiding the truth about his affair, so he is responsible for the chaos. Manisha asks Manoj and Charu to stop the conversation.
Later, Armaan asks Abhira if Rohit knows the truth about their relationship. Abhira tries to console him. Suddenly, Armaan decides to talk to Rohit and says he wants to clear up Rohit’s misunderstanding. Later, Abhira tells Armaan to give Rohit time.
Later, Vidya brings soup for Rohit, feeds him with love, and asks Rohit how the soup is; he replies, it’s nice with a smile face. Later, Charu tells Rohit to come outside to sit in the fresh weather and takes him with her.
Later, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) thinks Armaan (Rohit Purohit) has gone to meet Rohit and starts worrying about Armaan. Aryan, Charu, and others play hockey, but suddenly, that ball comes near Rohit to hit him. Armaan helps Rohit catch the ball. Later, Armaan apologizes to Rohit but refuses to accept his apologies. He makes a harsh comment and calls Armaan his stepbrother. By listening to his words, Armaan and the poddars are shocked.