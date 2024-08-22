StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has ruled over audiences’ hearts for 15 years due to its unique storyline and has remained in the top 5 television shows. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the full episode 1389, which aired on August 22, 2024.
Ruhi Takes Revenge From Abhira
In today’s episode, Abhira searches for the missing ring, trying hard to find it. Meanwhile, Ruhi hides the ring and watches Abhira fighting off goons to protect it. Ruhi sneaks into Abhira’s room and manages to steal the ring. Ruhi believes Abhira stole Armaan from her and decides to show that Abhira isn’t suitable for the Poddars. She plans to discredit Abhira in front of Kaveri and the Poddars, motivated by her desire for revenge since Armaan left her for Abhira.
Armaan Gets Upset Due To Kaveri’s Decision
Abhira is upset about the missing ring and decides to tell Armaan. Armaan finds out that Kaveri won’t give the bangles to Abhira, stating that she doesn’t deserve them yet. Kaveri criticizes Abhira for not changing her name. Armaan stands up for Abhira.
Vidya decides To Give Bangles To Abhira
Vidya and Manisha urge Kaveri to stop ruining Armaan and Abhira’s special day. Kaveri insists that Abhira is at fault and suggests that the engagement proceeds without the ritual. Vidya then decides to give her bangles to Abhira. Abhira is shocked by the conversation between Armaan and Kaveri and becomes very anxious.
Abhira Is In a Dilemma
Later, Abhira overhears Kaveri and Armaan’s conversation and leaves, but suddenly, Armaan comes to her, and she decides to tell him about the missing ring. Vidya steps in and asks Abhira to get Armaan’s ring, and she also notices that Abhira seems anxious. Armaan reassures Vidya, saying that Abhira can handle the situation. Abhira tries to avoid both Armaan and Vidya.
Ruhi Hides The Ring Cooker
Ruhi regrets letting Armaan go and decides to win him back. She enters the kitchen and hides the ring in the cooker while Manisha and Vidya are around. When Manisha plans to cook in the cooker, Ruhi stops her from using it, making Manisha and Vidya suspicious of her.
Abhira Decides To Tell All Truth
Armaan plans a romantic proposal for Abhira in front of Kiara, Charu, Aryan, and Krish, who are all impressed with his proposal style. Meanwhile, Abhira feels she doesn’t deserve Armaan. Kaveri tells Vidya to ensure Abhira looks elegant. Vidya agrees to help Abhira and comment on it. Later, Abhira decides she needs to tell the Poddars about the missing ring.
