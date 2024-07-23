StarPlus‘s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1359, 23rd July 2024.
Today’s 23rd July episode begins with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) emphasizing the impact of Rohit’s (Romiit Raaj) presence in Poddar’s house. She makes him understand that everyone loves him in the house and he can’t go because of one person. Abhira puts Rohit in a tough situation and asks him to leave his family who loves him so much. And after thinking so much Rohit decides to stay in the house but he refuses to keep any relationship with Armaan (Rohit Purohit).
On the other hand, Kaveri comes to Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and asks her to return to Poddar’s house. But Manish denies it straight away. He asks Kaveri to leave as Ruhi will not go back to that place where she only suffers. However, Kaveri tries to convince Manish and other family members, but they don’t respond to her request. However, Dadisa makes Ruhi emotional and says only she can help her husband Rohit recover.
As Rohit decides not to leave Poddar’s house, Armaan requests that he should not break his relationship with him as he is his younger brother. But Rohit pushes away Armaan and denies having any connection. Abhira tries to convince Rohit to give Armaan another chance, but he ignores her request. Soon, Dadisa comes, to whom Armaan requests that Rohit not break his relationship with him, but Dadisa blames Armaan for whatever is happening to him.
However, Abhira could not stand this, and she fought for Armaan and tried to prove his innocence. She asks Vidya to explain Rohit, but she denies it. Upon this, Armaan gets emotional. Armaan accepts Rohit’s demand and stops Abhira from fighting for him. Later, Rohit faints, but Ruhi saves him. Abhira and Armaan are shocked to see Ruhi, while Rohit welcomes his wife Ruhi with a cozy hug.
Later, Armaan takes Abhira with him. Abhira asks Armaan to calm down, but Armaan expresses his sadness about Rohit not wanting to keep any relationship with him. Abhira calms Armaan down. On the other hand, Rohit plans a romantic dinner with Ruhi. But Rohit indulges in a bitter conversation with Ruhi, questioning her decision to love Armaan and marry him. Meanwhile, Armaan breaks down in front of Abhira.