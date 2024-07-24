The television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the series under the Director’s Kut Productions. Watch the full episode on StarPlus.
Today’s 24th July episode begins with Abhira consoling Armaan as he cries because of Rohit’s harsh words. Armaan tells Abhira he is afraid and states that the old days will never come back, and he feels alone. Listening to this, Abhira gets emotional and tries to console him.
In the next scene, Rohit accuses Ruhi of betraying him and confronts her about marrying him despite being involved with Arman. Ruhi tells Rohit to stop blaming her and says she wants to move on with him, but Rohit leaves her. Rohit tells Ruhi she will stay close to Arman if she marries him. Ruhi slaps Rohit and comments on his statement.
Madhav Argues With Vidya For Armaan
Later, Madhav argues with Vidya for not supporting Armaan. Vidya questions Madhav about raising his hand on Rohit. Madhav explains that Rohit is unwell, which doesn’t justify mistreating Armaan. Vidya expresses her exhaustion, feeling like she always hurts her son. Madhav asks Vidya to help Armaan and Rohit reconcile, and both cry a lot.
In the next scene, Abhira decides to cheer up Armaan by wearing a teddy bear costume for him. Armaan becomes romantic with Abhira and desires to share the same bedroom. Abhira starts to blush, and they engage in romantic moments.
Kaveri’s Ignorance Towards Armaan
Later, Armaan comes to the kitchen and sees Kaveri and Vidya together. Suddenly, Armaan recalls Vidya and Kaveri’s words. Later, Kaveri informs Vidya to make sweets for Pooja before 9 a.m., but Kaveri ignores Armaan and leaves the kitchen.
In the next scene, Ruhi approaches Rohit and asks him to take his medicine, but he refuses. Later, Ruhi scolds Rohit and tells him she will scold him again if he doesn’t eat. As he goes to get the medicine, he suddenly remembers and accuses Ruhi of trying to poison him, making taunting comments.
Lastly, Abhira comes to Vidya and Madhav and asks them why they didn’t stand by Armaan while Rohit makes baseless comments. Abhira also states that Rohit doesn’t want to have any relationship with Armaan. Later, Madhav tries to explain to Abhira, but she doesn’t want to listen to him and comments on it.