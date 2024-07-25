StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani as the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1361, 25th July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) crying in the hall. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) sees her, but he ignores her and leaves. Later, Kaveri comes and tries to console her. Kaveri tells Ruhi that everyone has to suffer the consequences of their actions and comments on this.
Armaan goes to the outhouse to meet Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and have breakfast together. They spend time together, feed each other food, and showcase their love.
Later, Rohit (Romiit Raaj) receives a message from Abhira, which shocks him. He goes to the outhouse and sees that Abhira is about to break a watch Armaan gave him. He tells Abhira that he wants to apologize for a mistake – specifically that he knew about Armaan and Rahi before she did – and comments on it.
In the kitchen of the Poddar house, Vidya gives Prasad to Manisha and tensely asks her if she is creating any dissimilarities between Rohit and Armaan. Manisha replies that Rohit needs his mom, and Armaan also needs her, and comments on this.
In the next scene, Abhira tries to explain to Rohit that everyone makes mistakes, and not only is Armaan the one who made a mistake; we all do, and we learn from them. By listening to this, Armaan gets emotional and cries.
Later, Armaan goes to the office and sees that the staff boy (Gaurav) is removing Armaan’s nameplate. He asks the staff boy why he is removing it. After that, Armaan enters the room and notices that Kaveri is letting Rohit sit on Armaan’s chair. By seeing this, Armaan is stunned.
Kaveri tells Armaan to come inside, take all the stuff with his nameplate on it, and leave this cabin. He also states to Armaan that he will give all the case files to Rohit from now on and look after them. By listening to this, Armaan gets emotional.
