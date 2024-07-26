StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1362, 26th July 2024.
Today’s episode begins with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) talking to Tiwari Ji on the phone. She denies his case, tells him he is wrong, and comments on it. Suddenly, Manisha comes to the outhouse to meet Abhira and tells her to focus on the wedding with Armaan, convince Kaveri, and convince Abhira.
In the next scene, Rohit (Rohit Purohit) tries to handle the cases but gets frustrated. Sanjay asks Kaveri to let him help Rohit; otherwise, Armaan will take over his position again. Later, Kaveri agrees with him and dreams of making Rohit the world’s best lawyer, telling Sanjay to help him.
Furthermore, Abhira waits for Armaan; suddenly, he comes, and Abhira goes to talk to him. Armaan interrupts and gives Abhira a red rose, and she asks about the office incident where Kaveri gives Armaan’s position to Rohit. Armaan takes Rohit’s side and comments on it. By listening to this, Abhira gets emotional and hugs him.
In the next scene, Armaan and Manisha make food in the kitchen, try to cut onions and create happy moments. Later, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) enters the kitchen, sees Armaan making food, and wonders why he is doing it. Suddenly, Manisha tells Armaan to get ready as he is going on a date. After listening to this, Ruhi is shocked.
Later, Vidya calls a photographer to take photos of Armaan and Abhira and poses awkwardly in front of Vidya and Manisha. Later, Abhira gets sad that she didn’t get any nice pictures and that she can’t post these awkward pictures on social media. After listening to this, Armaan starts laughing.
In the next scene, Armaan gives a stunning surprise to Abhira with a romantic and cozy dinner date, clicks pictures together, and creates memories with each other.
Later, Manish tries to call Ruhi and gets worried about him, but she doesn’t answer his call. Swarna tells Manish that after a long time, she has gone to her in-law’s house. Manish interrupts Swarna and says the house is not Ruhi’s anymore. Later, Swarna tells Manisha that Rohit is back home. By listening to this, Manish scolds Swarna and comments on it.
Aryan comes to Abhira crying, and Abhira asks Aryan who has hurt him. Aryan tells Abhira that seniors bullied him. Abhira hatches a plan to use Aryan to bring Arman and Rohit close. Arman and Rohit decide to take Aryan’s revenge. Kaveri stops Aryan from getting involved in the fight. Rohit decides to help Aryan. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
Please watch this episode on StarPlus.