In today’s episode, the conversation starts with Manish telling Swarna that he is going for a walk and wishes for happy days. Vidya visits the Goenaks and asks Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) to give Rohit (Romiit Raaj) another chance. Swarna supports Vidya, but Manish is against Ruhi and Rohit’s relationship and insists it’s meant to be broken. Manish claims that Rohit doesn’t trust Ruhi. Vidya acknowledges Rohit’s behavior and asks Manish to give Rohit time. However, Manish refuses to accept Rohit and Ruhi’s relationship and asks Vidya to stop trying to convince him. Swarna agrees with Vidya. Surekha asks Swarna how she can send Ruhi to the Poddar house in Arman’s presence.
Later, Rohit comes to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and gives her water as she is hiccuping. Rohit asks why she is concerned about Armaan and loves him, and he also states that she is not Armaan’s first choice. Abhira replies that the important thing to be the last love of someone’s life is important and comments on it.
Later, Vidya asked Armaan (Rohit Purohit) to get involved in Rohit and Ruhi’s situation to prevent Kaveri from blaming Abhira. She requested Armaan to talk to Ruhi, but he refused at first. Vidya tried to convince Armaan, but he didn’t find her request convincing. Vidya pleaded with Armaan to help Rohit and Ruhi and asked him to talk to Ruhi for the sake of Kaveri and Abhira.
Lastly, Armaan comes to the outhouse to meet Abhira and suddenly hugs her. Later, Abhira tells the truth about what happened at Gonekas about Ruhi and Rohit’s divorce. Lastly, she apologizes to him and gets emotional, showcasing the depth of their relationship. They hug each other, and their bond is evident. Armaan asks Abhira if he can meet Ruhi, and Abhira agrees and comments on it. End.
