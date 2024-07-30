StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1366, which aired on July 30, 2024.
In today’s episode, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) warns Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) not to come between Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Rohit. Abhira also tells Ruhi not to complicate Rohit and Armaan’s relationship. Ruhi accuses Abhira of trying to break up the household, and Abhira agrees. She admits that she has made mistakes but emphasizes that she has never interfered in Armaan’s relationship with his family. She advises Ruhi to be careful.
Madhav is upset that Rohit does not understand him. Vidya advises Madhav not to break down. Madhav and Vidya discuss how they can support Rohit, who needs their attention because he is hurt. Both decide to support their family.
In the next scene, all the Poddars are having dinner at the dining table, and Manisha serves food to Armaan. He interrupts Manisha and tells her that after finishing this food, he also has to eat dinner with Abhira, and Manisha happily agrees. Ruhi and Rohit are stunned by this.
In the further scene, Kaveri sees Ruhi and tells her to come and make dinner with them, but Ruhi informs everyone that she came to take care of Rohit’s health, and now he is fine and decides to return to her home. By listening to this, everyone is shocked.
Next, Ruhi recalls old memories of herself with this home and family members and gets emotional; suddenly, Rohit comes to Ruhi, and Rohit starts to leave, but Ruhi stops him and tells Rohit to stay and says she will leave here. Later, Rohit starts taunting her and says she should leave this house and his life and comment on it.
In the next scene, Kaveri scolds Abhira and tells her not to think about Rohit anymore because she is alive to think about him and his family. Later, Abhira tells Kaveri not to force Rohit into a relationship with Ruhi. Kaveri replies by saying she is the only person in this house who is wrong. Suddenly, Kaveri pushes her, and Armaan holds her.
Lastly, Ruhi talks to herself as she feels very guilty that she has broken Rohit’s heart, and he is angry with her. Later, she also says she is not getting moved on and can’t forget Armaan and cries a lot.
