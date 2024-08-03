StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1370, which aired on August 3, 2024.
In today’s episode, the conversation starts with Manisha coming to the outhouse to give Kheer to Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and sees Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira get into a romantic moment where they kiss each other. Later, Abhira says that she will eat, and Armaan also says the same thing that he wants to eat, but Abhira suddenly tells Armaan to go first and talk to Ruh (Garvita Sadhwani), and he leaves there. Later, Manisha asks where Armaan has gone, and Abhira replies that he will meet Ruhi. Listening to this, Manisha gets shocked.
In the Goenka house, Ruhi and Goenka get emotional that Ruhi is going to the USA forever. Because of this, Swarna tells Ruhi not to comment on it. Manish says Ruhi has to stay away from Poddars and start her new life and comment on it.
Later, Armaan comes to Goenka’s house and tells Ruhi that Vidya wants her to give one chance to her marriage with Rohit. Later, she says she will go to the USA forever, and Ruhi asks Armaan what she has to do. Later, Armaan says to make the right decision for her life and comments on it.
In the next scene, Kaveri sees Abhira seeing Happy, listens to the song, and tells herself that Ruhi and Rohit’s relationship is not good. Then she is happy and also states that Abhira will never be the Daughter-In-Law of the Poddar house.
Later, Armaan comes to Abhira, and Ruhi texts Abhira and tells the truth about going to the USA. Later, Abhira goes to Rohit and says that Ruhi has decided that she wants a divorce and that she is going to the USA forever. Rohit is shocked by this. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
