StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1371, which aired on August 4, 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Kaveri saying Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) would have convinced Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani), but she got the sign on the divorce papers. Rohit says Ruhi is not a kid and wants Kaveri to stop blaming Abhira for everything. Rohit likes that Ruhi is moving on, so he decides to work on the case. Armaan (Rohit Purohit) says that he tried to convince Ruhi. Arman feels bad for Rohit. Abhira thinks it is good that Abhira and Armaan’s chapter is over.
In the next scene, Manish is overcome with emotion as he expresses his feelings about Ruhi’s departure. Swarna and Surekha provide comfort, and the tension eases when Surekha receives a message from Ruhi informing them of her safe arrival at the airport. Meanwhile, Ruhi struggles with her emotions as she prepares to leave, her hands trembling with the weight of her decision.
Later, Abhira talked to her friend and refused to attend Mangla Gauri’s veneration at her friend’s place. She mentioned that Kaveri and Anuradha are best friends and, as a result, declined the invitation. Armaan then suggested that Abhira try to impress Kaveri, but Abhira expressed that she didn’t want to upset Kaveri any further. Armaan decided to gift a Nauvari saree to Abhira. However, Abhira responded that she didn’t know how to drape the saree. Armaan offered to help Abhira, but she refused, and he remarked that Abhira was not romantic.
Later, as Abhira gets ready, Armaan impatiently calls her to hurry up. They need to leave soon. When Abhira finally emerges, Armaan is captivated by her beauty, and they share a romantic moment, igniting their passion.
Later, Kaveri refuses to take Abhira and taunts her. Later, Armaan tells them that her classmate invited her; Manisha tells Abhira that the driver is missing and tells her to drive. Abhira drives Kaveri, Manisha, and others to Aradhna’s place.
In the next scene, Aradhna warmly welcomes Kaveri’s family. The Poddar boys are seen enjoying a game of cricket, adding a touch of light-heartedness to the family gathering. However, a minor conflict arises when Sanjay accuses Kajal of misplacing his file. Aryan, the peacemaker, suggests they take a break from work and enjoy family time. The men, missing their wives, devise a plan to reunite with the ladies of the house, showcasing the strong bond within the family.
Lastly, Abhira is trying to eat food; later, Kaveri arrives, snatches the late from her, and tells her to fast Armaan. Later, Abhira says that only married women can care for their husbands. She also asks Kaveri to agree to her marriage with Armaan and comment on it. End.
