StarPlus‘s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1372, which aired on August 5, 2024.
Today’s episode starts with women playing Mangla Gauri, and suddenly, Poddar men come to see them. Later, Rohit tells everyone that there are only ladies in the house. Later, Aryan asks them, and Rohit replies by asking how they will enter the house. The Aryan and other boys plan to wear women’s outfits, and they will try to enter the house.
In the next scene, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Kaveri perform Mangla Gauri dance with other ladies and have so much fun. Later, The Poddar boys enter the house wearing sarees and covering their heads with pallu. They enjoy their wife dancing, and they are mesmerized. Later, Anuradha takes the Poddar’s men for the dance, and their wife performs with them. Later, Abhira finds out that Armaan is the woman dancing with her, and she tries to tease him. Later, Armaan basks at her and reveals his face. By seeing this, everyone is shocked.
In the next scene, Anuradha asks the ladies to read a Shayari for their partners. Vidya reads a Shayari for Madhav, and Manisha and Kajal perform. Abhira’s friend asks her to say something to Armaan (Rohit Purohit), but Abhira says she is not a poet. Armaan gets upset after Abhira refuses to read the poem for him, but later, she tells Shayari and impresses him. Finally, Armaan dances with Abhira.
As Armaan and Abhira’s dance becomes more intimate, a sudden interruption occurs: Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) returns and embraces Rohit. The shock on Abhira, Armaan, and others’ faces is evident, bringing an unexpected end to the episode. End.
Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
