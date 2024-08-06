Rajan Shahi, under his production house Director’s Kut Productions, produced StarPlus’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sadhwani, and Romiit Raaj in lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1373, airing on 6 August 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) hugging Rohit (Romiit Raaj). In the emotional scene, Ruhi reveals that she wants to give Rohit and her marriage another chance, leaving Rohit shocked while Kaveri and Vidya become happy. On the other hand, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) look surprised.
Kaveri feels good about Ruhi’s return while Vidya hugs Ruhi. Upon this, Kaveri’s friend prompts Abhira and Ruhi to dance as the family is together. Kaveri compares Abhira with Ruhi, emphasizing that Ruhi is a better dancer. Soon, Abhira and Ruhi dance to the Pinga song, giving each other tough competition. But Abhira, clueless, wonders the reason behind Ruhi’s return.
Manish confronts Swarna for supporting Ruhi in returning to the Poddar house, where she only suffers. Later, Rohit leaves in anger during the dance. Ruhi follows him, and Rohit decides to sign the divorce papers. But Ruhi stops him, which makes Rohit angry. He confronts her, revealing that she signed the papers first. But Ruhi expresses her wish to live happily with him. On the other hand, Abhira worries and questions Armaan about why Ruhi returned when she wanted to leave Rohit so badly. Armaan hugs Abhira consoleing her.
Rohit denies Ruhi’s request and leaves the place, where Ruhi follows Rohit and Abhira bumps into her. Abhira advises her not to lose the precious thing. Amraan questions Ruhi’s return, upon which Ruhi ignores his question and reveals that she is only answerable to her husband Rohit, while Rohit overhears their conversation.
On the other hand, Surekha calms Ruhi, questioning her real motive behind returning to the Poddar house. But Ruhi pretends everything is good and that she has returned only for Rohit and nothing else, but Manish and Surekha do not believe it. Later, Ruhi tries to get close to Rohit, continuing her drama. Armaan believes Ruhi, but Abhira gets worried. Abhira hugs Armaan, fearing the upcoming storm.