StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1374, which aired on August 7, 2024.
Today’s episode starts with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) hugging each other. Suddenly, Armaan gets romantic with her and expresses his feeling that he has to hug her and go to sleep, but Abhira denies this and tells him to go back to the Poddar house. Armaan shouts at Abhira and says that he loves Her, and she replies that she loves him more and shuts the door.
In the Poddar house, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) plans to keep them (Abhira and Armaan) from coming together and marrying each other. She also states that she will get Armaan back into her life and comments on whether she has to leave the relationship with the family to get Armaan back into her life.
In the next scene, Ruhi makes Rohit’s favorite food in the morning breakfast sequel, and Vidya praises her efforts. Later, Ruhi serves food to Rohit and asks whether he likes it or not. Later, Manisha tells them that Abhira has gone to the mandir and tells him to sit with them for breakfast. Later, Kaveri taunts Armaan about beige at the dining table with his family and comments on it.
Abhira meets Manish, Swarna, and Surekha at the temple. She talks about Ruhi and expresses her doubts about Ruhi’s intentions. Swarna accuses Abhira of being jealous of Ruhi, but Manish claims to understand Ruhi’s intentions. Abhira insists that Ruhi has a motive for returning to the Poddar house. Eventually, Manish agrees to help Abhira and brings Ruhi back, supporting Abhira’s concerns.
Later, Ruhi hatches a plan to stay close to Rohit. She suggests playing a game. Ruhi asks Rohit to accept that destiny wants them to be together. Manish drags Ruhi out of the Poddar house and asks her to come back with him. Kaveri asks Rohit to understand Ruhi’s love before it gets late.
Lastly, Manish comes to the Poddar’s house and decides to take back Ruhi. Ruhi refuses to go back, and Manish says Ruhi is adamant and forcefully takes Ruhi back home, but Rohit stops Manish from taking back Ruhi. He asks Manish to leave Ruhi’s hand. Rohit says Ruhi doesn’t want to leave him. He says Manish can’t take Ruhi with him against her wish. Manish asks Rohit whether he has forgotten about the divorce papers he sent Ruhi and comments on them. End.
