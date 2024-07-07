The television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. In today’s 7th July episode, we will see that Arman worries about Madhav and Abhira. Later on, Ruhi helps Arman after he trips down. Arman breaks down in front of Ruhi, thinking about Madhav.
Abhira convinces Charu to let her go to help Madhav, but Charu refuses to let go of Abhira. Later, Abhira asks Charu why she is stopping when she hates her, and Charu says she doesn’t hate Abhira but thinks about the family.
Kaveri asks Arman why Abhira is not giving blood. Arman tells Kaveri that Abhira has health complications. Kaveri asks Arman if he is still thinking about Abhira and blames Arman for Shivani and Akshara’s deaths.
Abhira asks Charu and Aryan not to worry about her, but Aryan worries that Arman will scold him. Arman asks Charu and Aryan to go out. Later, Abhira asks Arman to go to Madhav; otherwise, Kaveri will accuse her.
Later, Vidya meets Madhav, and she vows to become Madhav’s wife. Madhav assures Vidya that he will never upset Vidya again.
In a powerful moment of forgiveness, Vidya apologizes to Abhira for her past accusations. She acknowledges Abhira’s love and asks for her forgiveness, marking a significant step in their relationship.
Furthermore, Abhira asks Vidya to think about Madhav, and Abhira reunites Madhav and Vidya and asks Madhav and Vidya to promise they will not let anyone come in between them and also Madhav to fill Vidya’s hairline with vermillion and make a fresh start.
Later, Kaveri tells Vidya that she waited for her reunion with Madhav. Vidya decides to live with Madhav at our house and asks Kaveri to give Abhira permission to enter the Poddar house. Kaveri rejects Vidya’s proposal and decides to stay with Madhav.