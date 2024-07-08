The television series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a well-known serial on StarPlus. Rajan Shahi produces the series under the Director’s Kut Productions.
In today’s 7th July episode, we will see that Kiara asks Abhira to return home. Charu asks Abhira if she trusts Arman. Abhira recalls all the old memories with Arman. Aryan questions Charu why Charu is talking negatively. Charu says Kaveri will not allow Abhira’s entry into the house and says to stop considering Charu Abhira’s enemy.
Arman asks Kiara, Charu, and Aryan to leave Abhira, and Arman tricks Abhira into taking medicine. Abhira gets mesmerized.
Later, Kaveri sees photo frames and sees that she is missing in the photos, but Abhira sees this, so Kaveri thinks Abhira is trying to snatch her family and gets angry at her.
Furthermore, Abhira welcomes Madhav and Vidya with an aarti thali. Later, Arman decides to lock in a new wedding date for Madhav and Vidya. Suddenly, Armaan sees his phone and is shocked to learn the date of Armaan and Abhira’s marriage. He also thinks that Akshara will leave them today because of the contract.
In the next scene, Abhira prays for Akshara’s death anniversary. Later, Manish’s car stops in front of the temple, and Manish thinks Akshara called him, but he fails to talk to her.
Arman asks Abhira to let him help her because he feels guilty about Akshara’s death. Later, Abhira forgives Arman. When Arman asks Abhira to blame him, she feels relaxed. Abhira decides to move on in her life.
As the episode nears its end, Abhira declares that their contract marriage is over and she is ready to move on. However, a surprising twist awaits them. Krish brings a parcel for Arman and Abhira, revealing that their divorce has not yet been finalized. This unexpected turn of events leaves both Abhira and Arman stunned.