StarPlus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, is ruling over audiences’ hearts with its gripping storyline. The show casts Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani in the lead roles. Check out the written update of episode 1376, which aired on August 9, 2024.
In today’s episode, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwan) tells Rohit that Armaan ruined her date, and she apologizes to Rohit and blames Armaan (Rohit Purohit) for the mishap. Later, Armaan asks Abhira to stop the scooter, and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) accuses Armaan of ruining their date. Armaan insists he can sacrifice for his younger brother, but Abhira mentions that Rohit doesn’t consider Armaan his brother. She advises Armaan to stop making sacrifices. The two argue with each other, and Armaan accuses Abhira, who responds by saying she doesn’t have a family and that she is blamed for everything by the Poddars. Armaan tells Abhira that he is her family and asks her to list the complaints she wants to make.
In the subsequent scene, Abhira playfully and romantically serenades a song for Armaan in a charming attempt to win him over. Suddenly, Armaan’s face lights up with a smile, and he reciprocates the romantic gesture by dancing with her, creating a heartwarming moment.
Later, Vidya informs Kaveri about Rohit and Ruhi going on a date, and Kaveri feels and expresses her feelings and says that now everything will be good. She suddenly sees that Rohit and Ruhi are back, and Kaveri says they are coming. Kaveri comes to them and asks why they are here, and Ruhi tells the truth to Kaveri.
In the next scene, Abhira and Armaan arrive on the scooter, and their happiness is evident. Later, Vidya blames them for potentially ruining Rohit and Ruhi’s date, but Manisha defends them. However, Kaveri’s disapproval is clear as she scolds Manisha for taking their side and commenting on Abhira and Armaan. Despite the tension, the love between Abhira and Armaan shines through.
Later, Ruhi gets flashes in her dreams that Rohit is leaving her. Suddenly, Rohit sees her, gets worried for her, and wakes her up. Suddenly, Ruhi hugs her. Later, Ruhi apologizes to her, brings crocodile tears, provokes Rohit, and comments on it.
Finally, Ruhi masterfully weaves a web of misunderstandings between Rohit and Armaan, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats. She manipulates the situation, convincing Armaan that Rohit’s actions have hurt her, which ignites Armaan’s anger. Ruhi then instructs Armaan to leave, and as he does, Rohit’s jealousy becomes palpable. The episode concludes with a sense of unresolved tension. End.
