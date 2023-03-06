Arundhati Nag is one of the renowned names in the industry. The actress has been involved with multilingual Theatre in India, for over 25 years, first in Mumbai where she got involved with Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), and did various productions in Gujarati, Marathi, and Hindi theatre, and then in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and English, in Bangalore.

Her association with theatre continued in Bangalore after marriage, where she performed several plays in Kannada: Girish Karnad’s Anju Mallige, 27 Mavalli Circle based on the famous play Wait Until Dark, Sandhya Chayya (Jayant Dalvi), Girish Karnad’s Nagamandala, and Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage as Hulaguru Huliyavva. She also worked in several Kannada movies: Accident (1984), Parameshi Prema Prasanga (1984), and Nodiswamy, Navirodu Heege (1987).

Arundhati built a theatre space dedicated to quality theatre in Bangalore Ranga Shankara. She is a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2008), the Padma Shri (2010), and the National Film Awards (57th) in 2010.

