RIP: Noted theatre actor and director Aamir Raza Husain no more

A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Indian media and entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports in Business World, noted theatre actor and director Aamir Raza Husain is sadly no more.

Aamir Raza Husain was a respected theatre actor and director who was famous and known for his humongous stage productions like The Fifty Day War, based on the Kargil War and The Legend of Ram is no more. Both were loved massively by the audience.

For the unversed, he was also the Creative Director of Stagedoor theatre company established in 1974, that has staged over 91 productions, and more than 1,100 performances.

He was born in an Awadhi aristocratic family of Mumtaz Husain and Kaniz Mehida in Lucknow and during his earlier days, he had attended Mayo College, Ajmer at the age of 10 in 1968, and after he finished his schooling, he went on to study history at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

For the unversed, during his lifetime, he also acted in various college plays working with directors like, Joy Michael, Barry John and Marcus Murch.

Not just that ladies and gentlemen, late Aamir was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001, by the Government of India for his great work.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com