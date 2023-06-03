ADVERTISEMENT
Theater | Celebrities

RIP: Noted theatre actor and director Aamir Raza Husain no more

Aamir Raza Husain is one of the most admired and loved performing artistes in the theatre space. Well, he is unfortunately no more. Let's read more details and keep him in his memories

Author: IWMBuzz
03 Jun,2023 21:43:52
RIP: Noted theatre actor and director Aamir Raza Husain no more

A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Indian media and entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports in Business World, noted theatre actor and director Aamir Raza Husain is sadly no more.

Aamir Raza Husain was a respected theatre actor and director who was famous and known for his humongous stage productions like The Fifty Day War, based on the Kargil War and The Legend of Ram is no more. Both were loved massively by the audience.

For the unversed, he was also the Creative Director of Stagedoor theatre company established in 1974, that has staged over 91 productions, and more than 1,100 performances.

He was born in an Awadhi aristocratic family of Mumtaz Husain and Kaniz Mehida in Lucknow and during his earlier days, he had attended Mayo College, Ajmer at the age of 10 in 1968, and after he finished his schooling, he went on to study history at St. Stephen’s College, Delhi.

For the unversed, during his lifetime, he also acted in various college plays working with directors like, Joy Michael, Barry John and Marcus Murch.

Not just that ladies and gentlemen, late Aamir was awarded the Padma Shri in 2001, by the Government of India for his great work.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Priya Bapat Glowing In Sunkissed Picture In Brown (Unseen Pics)
Priya Bapat Glowing In Sunkissed Picture In Brown (Unseen Pics)
Nikki Tamboli's big contemplation in life, deets inside
Nikki Tamboli's big contemplation in life, deets inside
Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan says ‘Really Saddened’, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee and others react
Odisha Train Accident: Salman Khan says ‘Really Saddened’, Jr NTR, Manoj Bajpayee and others react
School Of Lies Review: Lacks The Killa Instinct
School Of Lies Review: Lacks The Killa Instinct
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Maitree spoiler: Sona brings new trouble in newlywed couple Maitree and Harsh’s life
Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next
Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next
Read Latest News