Theater | Celebrities

Inside Pitchers Fame Abhay Mahajan's Theatre Journey

The web shows Pitcher actor Abhay Mahajan is a hard-working artist. The star also had an impressive journey in the theatre. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
12 Sep,2023 01:30:17
Inside Pitchers Fame Abhay Mahajan's Theatre Journey 850658

Pitchers fame actor Abhay Mahajan was born and brought up in Pune. The actor completed his schooling at Abhinava Vidyalaya, and later, he graduated from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce. He started his acting journey in childhood and moved to Mumbai from Pune in 2015.

Abhay learned body moments from Attakkalari Institute of Movement Arts in Bengaluru for almost a year. The actor is one of the foundation members of the Pune-based theatre group Natak Company.

Abhay Mahajan’s Theatre Journey

The 33-year-old Abhay has acted in several nataks like Dalan, Binkamache Sanwad, Cycle, Who Let The Dogs Out?, and Hillak Natak Nako. Other than that, Abhay has also worked in English plays and stand-up comedy acts with the TVF group.

On the other hand, he was seen in the Marathi movie Ringan (The Quest) in 2015. It was officially selected for the prestigious 12 Stuttgart Indian Film Festival. Abhay has also been part of movies like Doha, Harishchandra Factory, Din Shoot, Institute of Pavtology, Rangaa Patangaa, etc.

Abhay Mahajan’s Social Media Presence
Inside Pitchers Fame Abhay Mahajan's Theatre Journey 850658

Inside Pitchers Fame Abhay Mahajan's Theatre Journey 850659

Abhay Mahajan is quite active on his Instagram handle. He has 24.7k followers on his profile. His regular sharing of pictures, videos, and updates keeps his fans engaged with him. The actor is very talented and has showcased his performances in theatre work.

So, did you like Abhay Mahajan’s journey in the theatre industry? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Abhay Mahajan bags Dice Media’s JTV S-1
Web direction is a breath of fresh air: Director Madhur Agarwal

Latest Stories

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant forces Lakshmi to marry him 850705
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant forces Lakshmi to marry him
Inside Jacqueline Fernandez’ ‘purrfect’ mornings, see pic 850369
Inside Jacqueline Fernandez’ ‘purrfect’ mornings, see pic
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha comes with a birthday cake; Ishaan destroys it 850708
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Isha comes with a birthday cake; Ishaan destroys it
Meet spoiler: Shlok and Sumeet bring Akki home 850701
Meet spoiler: Shlok and Sumeet bring Akki home
I like being casually styled up during travel: Anindita Chatterjee 850702
I like being casually styled up during travel: Anindita Chatterjee
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara motivates Manjiri to face her fear 850693
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara motivates Manjiri to face her fear
Read Latest News