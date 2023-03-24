Kantara, the blockbuster of 2022 featuring Rishab Shetty, is an Indian Kannada language action film directed, written, and acted by Rishab Shetty. This film became one of the best releases of the Kannada film industry so far and impressed the audience with its deep-rooted culture and acting skills. Also, the film won several awards for its true essence.

Kantara 2 Cast Here check the top Kantara 2 Cast of the film. Rishab Shetty – Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva’s father

Sapthami Gowda – Leela

Kishore – Muralidhar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO)

Achyuth Kumar – Devendra Suttooru

Pramod Shetty – Sudhakara

Prakash Thuminad – Raampa

Manasi Sudhir – Kamala, Shiva’s mother

Naveen D Padil – Lawyer

Swaraj Shetty – Guruva, Shiva’s cousin

Deepak Rai Panaaje – Sundara

Shanil Guru – Bulla

Pradeep Shetty – Mohana

Rakshith Ramachandra Shetty – Devendra’s Henchman

Chandrakala Rao – Sheela, Sundara’s Wife

Sukanya Ammakka , Devendra’s Wife

Sathish Acharya – Tabara, Leela’s Father

Pushparaj Bollar – Garnall Abbu

Raghu Pandeshwar – Raghu, Forest Officer

Mime Ramdas – Naaru

Basuma Kodagu – Guruva’s father

Ranjan Saju – Lacchu

Rajeev Shetty – Rajeev Bhandari

Atish Shetty – Devendra’s specially-abled son

Radhakrishna Kumbale – a native resident

Naveen Bondel – Demigod Interpreter Cameo

Shine Shetty as Devendra’s father

Vinay Biddappa as the King

Pragathi Rishab Shetty as the King’s wife

Kantara star Rishab Shetty shared his gratitude with fans and the audience after the successful 100th day of the film. And that time, he announced Kantara 2. The prequel of Kantara is one of the most awaited films in the Pan-India films. Kantara 2 Release Date has yet to be decided, but it will release in 2024.

Kantara 2 Trailer The filmmaker of the film hasn’t started shooting yet. But as per the reports, the Kantara 2 Trailer and film will be released in 2024.

Kantara 2 Story The film will explore the history in depth. The plot revolves around the cultures of Kambala and Bhootha Kola.

Kantara 2 OTT The makers haven’t started shooting, so the Kantara 2 OTT release details will be updated once the film is made and released on the big screen.

