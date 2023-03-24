Kantara, the blockbuster of 2022 featuring Rishab Shetty, is an Indian Kannada language action film directed, written, and acted by Rishab Shetty. This film became one of the best releases of the Kannada film industry so far and impressed the audience with its deep-rooted culture and acting skills. Also, the film won several awards for its true essence.
Table Of Content:
Kantara 2 Cast
Here check the top Kantara 2 Cast of the film.
Rishab Shetty – Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva’s father
Sapthami Gowda – Leela
Kishore – Muralidhar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO)
Achyuth Kumar – Devendra Suttooru
Pramod Shetty – Sudhakara
Prakash Thuminad – Raampa
Manasi Sudhir – Kamala, Shiva’s mother
Naveen D Padil – Lawyer
Swaraj Shetty – Guruva, Shiva’s cousin
Deepak Rai Panaaje – Sundara
Shanil Guru – Bulla
Pradeep Shetty – Mohana
Rakshith Ramachandra Shetty – Devendra’s Henchman
Chandrakala Rao – Sheela, Sundara’s Wife
Sukanya Ammakka , Devendra’s Wife
Sathish Acharya – Tabara, Leela’s Father
Pushparaj Bollar – Garnall Abbu
Raghu Pandeshwar – Raghu, Forest Officer
Mime Ramdas – Naaru
Basuma Kodagu – Guruva’s father
Ranjan Saju – Lacchu
Rajeev Shetty – Rajeev Bhandari
Atish Shetty – Devendra’s specially-abled son
Radhakrishna Kumbale – a native resident
Naveen Bondel – Demigod Interpreter
Cameo
Shine Shetty as Devendra’s father
Vinay Biddappa as the King
Pragathi Rishab Shetty as the King’s wife
Kantara 2 Release Date
Kantara star Rishab Shetty shared his gratitude with fans and the audience after the successful 100th day of the film. And that time, he announced Kantara 2. The prequel of Kantara is one of the most awaited films in the Pan-India films. Kantara 2 Release Date has yet to be decided, but it will release in 2024.
Kantara 2 Trailer
The filmmaker of the film hasn’t started shooting yet. But as per the reports, the Kantara 2 Trailer and film will be released in 2024.
Kantara 2 Story
The film will explore the history in depth. The plot revolves around the cultures of Kambala and Bhootha Kola.
Kantara 2 OTT
The makers haven’t started shooting, so the Kantara 2 OTT release details will be updated once the film is made and released on the big screen.
Kantara 2 FAQ
Yes, there will be a prequel to Kantara.
Yes, Rishab Shetty is the brother of Rakshit Shetty.