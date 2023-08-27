Abhishek Malhan-Neil Bhatt: These Stars Are Expected To Be In Bigg Boss 17 

By Aarti Tiwari
The first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has a crazy fan following. The reports said he won't enter the Bigg Boss 17 house earlier, but now he is in talks with the makers.
The second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2 is known for her entertaining character. She expressed her wish to participate in Bigg Boss 17 in many interviews. And she might actually be in the show.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame recently appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. In one of the episodes, she was offered to enter Bigg Boss in its new season. And now it is said that she is one of the confirmed contestants.
The diva will also reportedly be part of the show in the 17th edition.
The actor has been approached for the show many times. And he is again in talks for the show.
The Gopi Bahu has not been seen on screen for quite some time now, and it seems she will also appear this season.
Aishwarya Sharma's husband is reportedly in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss 17.
One of the famous contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2, as per the reports, is in talks for the show. (Source: Bollywoodlife)