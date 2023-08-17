Television

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Winner Elvish Yadav's Whopping Net Worth

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 17, 2023

On Monday, Elvish Yadav emerged as the Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner. He made history by becoming the first-ever wild card to win the title.

He pursued a Bachelor of Commerce degree and began his journey in 2016 with his YouTube channel.

He has two different channels, Elvish Yadav Vlogs and Elvish Yadav, where she posts specific content genres. 

As per Filmibeat, Elvish Yadav earns 8 to 10 lakhs monthly from his YouTube. He earns from YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, AdSense, brand endorsements, and sponsorships. 

He has luxurious cars like Porsche 718 Boxster, Hyundai Verna, and Toyota. 

He has a luxurious bungalow work rupees 12 to 14 crores, as per Aaj Tak. 

In 2023, he participated in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 and won the title with 25 lakhs. And his net worth is around 40 crores, as per Aaj Tak. 

