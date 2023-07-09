Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Sumit Singh Is Giving Girl Next Door Vibes

By Aarti Tiwari
July 08, 2023
Sumit Singh is the new character in Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has a captivating personality.
The diva flaunts her picturesque body in a sunkissed picture in a black mini dress.
Her moody vacation vibes in a printed crop top and skirt calls you for a sunset party.
Isn't her midriff making you sigh? Wow!!!
Sumit Singh has the cutest styles. The diva looks Barbie doll in this checkered mini dress.
The actress flaunts her backless glam in a white bikini near the pool.
Her vibrant glow is irresistibly attractive like a star.
Sumit Singh's sunset goals are mesmerizing and magical.