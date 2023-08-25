Television

Aditi Bhatia To Jannat Zubair: Beauties In Stunning Lehenga Set

Aditi Bhatia To Jannat Zubair: Beauties In Stunning Lehenga Set 

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 25, 2023

Instagram

This beautiful blue printed lehenga is perfect for attending a lavish wedding just like Aditi. 

Aditi Bhatia

Instagram

Exuding perfect glam in an intricately designed maroon lehenga with heavy accessories. 

Ashi Singh

Instagram

Uff Uff! This neon lehenga will help you be the center of attraction as Avneet. 

Avneet Kaur

Instagram

If you are looking for something simple yet sparkling, Anushka's shimmer lehenga is a perfect example. 

Anushka Sen

Instagram

Flaunt your desi-ness in the sensual glam like Palak Tiwari in this grey lehenga set. 

Palak Tiwari

Instagram

Be the stunner in this blue-ming lehenga with just simple accessories. 

Roshni Walia

Instagram

The royalty that speaks glamour and glows in the embellished maroon lehenga like a queen.

Jannat Zubair

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story