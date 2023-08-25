Bollywood

Take Cues From Alia Bhatt To Get Rid Of Puffy Skin

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 25, 2023

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most beautiful divas in the town.

Like many of us, Alia Bhatt also wakes up with puffy skin. 

In an interview with Vogue, the diva revealed her secret to get rid of her puffy skin.

Alia shares that she combats the puffy face by dunking her face into a bowl of ice cubes. 

Further, she also revealed that this regime has many other benefits. 

It helps to prevent acne marks and other stuff that keeps your skin lovely and tight. 

Also, this makes her feel all pink throughout the day. 

