Pooja Hegde's Neon Play In Lehenga

By Aarti Tiwari

July 27, 2023

Instagram

Pooja Hegde looked saucy in a tangerine floral and sequins embellished lehenga with sparkling white eyeliner stroke.

Instagram

The actress became the cover girl for the Khushi Wedding cover page. She donned a gorgeous purple lehenga. 

Instagram

Her complemented bold makeup added to her glamorous look. 

Instagram

Pooja Hegde's peach neon looks eye-catching with her minimalistic makeup and glam.

Instagram

The diva is glowing in a yellow sequin lehenga with oxidized accessories and sparkling makeup.

Instagram

Pooja flaunts her curvaceous figure in a peach-netted saree. Her open hairstyle and pair of jhumkas rounded her appearance. 

Instagram

The actress looked muse in a yellow sequins-dotted saree with her dewy makeup and glam.

