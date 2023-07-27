Pooja Hegde's Neon Play In Lehenga

By Aarti Tiwari
July 27, 2023
Pooja Hegde looked saucy in a tangerine floral and sequins embellished lehenga with sparkling white eyeliner stroke.
The actress became the cover girl for the Khushi Wedding cover page. She donned a gorgeous purple lehenga.
Her complemented bold makeup added to her glamorous look.
Pooja Hegde's peach neon looks eye-catching with her minimalistic makeup and glam.
The diva is glowing in a yellow sequin lehenga with oxidized accessories and sparkling makeup.
Pooja flaunts her curvaceous figure in a peach-netted saree. Her open hairstyle and pair of jhumkas rounded her appearance.
The actress looked muse in a yellow sequins-dotted saree with her dewy makeup and glam.