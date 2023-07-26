Bollywood

Intriguing Lesser Known Facts About Mimi Chakraborty

By Aarti Tiwari

July 26, 2023

Mimi Chakraborty is a famous name in Bengali entertainment and film.

The actress completed her schooling at Holy Child School in Jalpaiguri and St. James School in Binnaguri.

She moved to Kolkata to complete her college education. 

She competed in Femina Miss India. 

Though she began her career with the TV show Champion, the diva gained fame with her next project Gaaner Oparey. She made her debut in films with Bapi Bari Jaa. 

As per reports, she dated Raj Chakraborty, who is a well-known Bengali cinema. 

She became the Member of Parliament in the 17th Look Sabha from Jadavpur. 

