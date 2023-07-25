Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty's Sartorial Wardrobe Collection Screams Attention

Rhea Chakraborty's Sartorial Wardrobe Collection Screams Attention

By Aarti Tiwari

July 25, 2023

Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty looks sparkling in a sparkling blue see-through bodycon dress.

Instagram

The diva slays the black look in a leather side slit gown.

Instagram

Ufff Ufff! The actress looks sizzling in a silver strapless bodycon gown.

Instagram

Sonali Cable actress is flaunting her toned legs in a shimmery see-through, feathery trail gown.

Instagram

Be the show stealer with Rhea Chakraborty's one-shoulder tangerine gown. 

Instagram

The diva turns muse in thread and motif embellished halter neck body trail gown.

Instagram

Rhea flaunts princess vibes in a black strapless gown without any makeup. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story