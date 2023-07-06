Bollywood

Raashii Khanna's Journey: From Delhi To South Cinema

By Aarti Tiwari

July 06, 2023

Raashii Khanna is a gorgeous, talented, and renowned actress in the Indian film industry. 

She was born and raised in Delhi, but she belongs to Punjab. 

The Farzi actress was a topper in her 12th standard, and her favorite subject was English.

She wanted to become a copywriter for Ad films. 

She began her career as a model and did and commercials, ramp walks, print shoots. Also she became the cover girl for Femina magazine in July 2009. 

After ditching further studies after getting selected for the part of John Abraham's wife in Madras Cafe. 

Her performance in the debut film made director Srinivas Avasarala offer her a Telugu film script Oohalu Gusagusalaade in 2014. 

And slowly, she became a renowned name in the South with films like Tholi Prema, Bengal Tiger, Jai Lava Kusa, Thank You, etc. 

She was last seen in the South film Sardar in 2022 and OTT showFarzi. 

At present, Raashii is a renowned name in the Hindi and South industry. 

