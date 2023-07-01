Sai Pallavi Is Epitome Of Simplicity And Ethnicity 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 01, 2023
Sai Pallavi is an actress who loves to be simple and beautiful with her flaws.
She is a true fan of ethnic drapes. Her simple white saree with a red border made her look gorgeous.
Sai Pallavi uses her smile and simplicity as her beauty in every ethnic look just like this.
The diva looked captivating in a Kanjivaram silk saree with gold accessories and her rosy look.
Even her sister follows her simple style. The duo looked gorgeous in this ethnic look in a white saree with dramatic earrings.
Uff Uff, that flawless glow-in-the-red six-yard, undoubtedly Sai Pallavi is winning hearts.
Sai Pallavi has a precious smile that looks more beautiful in the pink silk saree and minimal makeup.