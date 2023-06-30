Bollywood

Sri Lanka To Paris: Pooja Hedge's Vacation Destinations

By Aarti Tiwari

June 30, 2023

Instagram

Pooja Hedge looked happy and excited, enjoying her time on Bentota Beach in Sri Lanka. 

Instagram

A quick and beautiful nature surf in Mangalore is a must. 

Instagram

The diva had fun visiting the amazing Convey Island in New York. 

Instagram

Pooja posed in front of Oxford, where everyone dreams of in the United Kingdom. 

Instagram

The diva is twining with the ocean on her Maldives vacation. 

Instagram

Breakfast in the pool and Maldives water is Pooja Hedge's love. 

Instagram

The actress had fun enjoying the Maredumilli in Andhra Pradesh. 

Instagram

A must-visit of Pooja Hedge in Paris. 

