Raashi Khanna Goes Bold And Hot In Black Ensembles

By Aarti Tiwari

June 28, 2023

Raashi Khanna made jaws drop with her sultry bodycon dress, thigh-high slit, and butterfly neckline. 

The diva exudes charm like a bird in a shimmery dress with wrapped wings.

Farzi star flaunts her curves in a co-ord set, including a white crop top paired with a pencil leather skirt and jacket. 

Uff, that bossy attitude in the hot black jumpsuit is irresistibly attractive. 

Choose black to slay with her modern saree style.

Black makes the actress look more enchanting and ignites class. 

Sparkling in the spectacular glitter gown with the low neckline and bold makeup.

She is a mix of cuteness and hotness with her this black pantsuit look. 

